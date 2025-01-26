AGL52.26▲ 4.57 (0.10%)AIRLINK200.75▲ 7.19 (0.04%)BOP10.21▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY7.71▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL9.22▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.17▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC108.69▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL40.06▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)FFL16.81▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUBC132.6▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUMNL13.92▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.65▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.59▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF46.74▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)NBP63.3▲ 1.31 (0.02%)OGDC212.43▼ -1.48 (-0.01%)PAEL41.28▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▼ -0.3 (-0.04%)PPL181.46▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL41.78▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PTC24.7▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL111.84▲ 5 (0.05%)TELE8.87▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TPLP12.92▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TREET22.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG67.47▲ 0.52 (0.01%)UNITY32.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

JI announces nationwide protests against expensive electricity on Jan 31

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

 

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has once again announced its plan to take to the streets against rising electricity prices.During a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, JI leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman declared that protests and sit-ins will be held across Pakistan on January 31.

He warned the government that if electricity bills are not reduced, the party will launch a larger, more powerful movement.Hafiz Naeem demanded a review of agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), questioning why the public and industries have not benefitted from the termination of agreements with five IPPs.

“Our single agenda is to lower electricity bills,” he emphasised.Rejecting the recent salary hike for parliamentarians, Hafiz Naeem criticised the government, saying, “They increased their salaries but did nothing for the people. In the current economic crisis, this decision is unjustified.”He also criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for stepping back on the election issue, stating that while the PTI had all Form 45s, its demand for fresh elections only gave relief to the government. Hafiz Naeem also called Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s demand for new elections incorrect. Additionally, he expressed his opposition to the PECA Act, asserting that it violates fundamental rights.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Karachi

Governor  inaugurates  Karachi Marathon 2025

  • Karachi

Mayor asked to introduce complaint management dashboard system

  • Karachi

Children kidnapping gang busted in Karachi

  • Karachi

Governor gives gold medals to consul generals of five countries

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer