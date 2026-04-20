JD Vance-led US delegation set to land in Islamabad within hours for Iran peace talks, Trump confirms

ISLAMABAD – US Vice President JD Vance is due is set to land in Pakistani capital Islamabad with a senior American delegation for high-stakes Iran-linked peace negotiations, President Donald Trump confirmed Monday.

POTUS said the delegation led by Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and adviser Jared Kushner is expected to arrive within hours, in what he described as a rapidly escalating diplomatic moment with the US–Iran ceasefire nearing expiration.

Trump downplayed concerns about the talks collapsing, insisting there is no indication that negotiations are being derailed. “We’re supposed to have the talks… so at this point nobody’s playing games,” he said, suggesting the process remains active despite mounting regional pressure.

He also signaled that he would be willing to meet Iranian leadership directly if the talks advance toward a breakthrough, opening the door to potential face-to-face diplomacy at the highest level.

At the center of Washington’s position, Trump reiterated a hard line: Iran must completely abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapons. He described it as an absolute requirement for any agreement, framing it as the core issue driving the negotiations.

“Get rid of their nuclear weapons. That’s all very simple,” he said, adding that Iran could still transform its future if it complies with US demands.

He declined to outline what consequences Tehran might face if talks fail or if Iran refuses to comply, only warning that the outcome would “not be pretty,” as pressure builds ahead of the ceasefire deadline.

The high-level visit is being seen as one of the most significant diplomatic moves in the ongoing crisis, with Islamabad now emerging as a key hub for behind-the-scenes US–Iran engagement at a critical turning point.