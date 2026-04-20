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Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Dar, Araghchi discuss regional situation, pledge closer engagement

By Staff Report|Apr 20, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday.

Both sides stressed the need for sustained diplomatic engagement to address outstanding regional issues.

According to a post on X, Dar emphasised the importance of continued dialogue and engagement at the earliest to resolve all pending issues, in order to promote regional peace and stability. Both agreed to remain closely engaged.

The call focused on strengthening bilateral communication and advancing efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability across the region.

Dar stressed that proactive diplomacy remains essential for fostering a stable regional environment and preventing the escalation of tensions. He highlighted that meaningful negotiations could pave the way for long-term peace and constructive cooperation.

PM Shehbaz speaks with Iranian President in cordial call

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