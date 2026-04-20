Pakistan upsizes Eurobond issuance amid strong investor demand

Pakistan has upsized its Eurobond issuance to $750 million, placing an additional $250 million with global institutional investors.

“Following its successful return to international capital markets after four years, Pakistan has upsized its Eurobond issuance to $750 million, with an additional $250 million placed with global institutional investors”, said Khurram Schehzad, adviser to the finance minister, on Monday.

In a post on X, he stated that issuance has been upsized “through the exercise of the Green Shoe option”.

“The upsizing reflects stronger-than-expected investor demand, reinforcing confidence in Pakistan’s economic outlook and market re-entry. The 3-year Eurobond, initially placed at $500 million, attracted significant global interest – enabling the Government to broaden investor participation”, the post reads, which also highlighted key signals.

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: 🇵🇰 𝗣𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻 𝗨𝗽𝘀𝗶𝘇𝗲𝘀 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗼 $𝟳𝟱𝟬𝗺𝗻 – 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗲 𝗢𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗱 Following its successful return to international capital markets after four years, Pakistan has upsized its Eurobond issuance to $750 million,… pic.twitter.com/gRt0z49AmB — Khurram Schehzad (@kschehzad) April 20, 2026

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀:

Strong investor demand and sustained appetite

Successful execution of the Green Shoe option – Enhanced depth and liquidity in Pakistan’s sovereign yield curve

Reinforces Pakistan’s re-engagement with global capital markets. Driven by incremental investor demand, the upsizing enhances Pakistan’s presence in global capital markets

Driven by incremental investor demand, the upsizing enhances Pakistan’s presence in global capital markets – reinforcing confidence in the country’s economic outlook and market re-entry, while building momentum for future issuances under the GMTN Programme.