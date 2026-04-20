Trump mulls lifting Iran’s naval blockade after call with Pakistan Field Marshal

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump is said to be weighing to lift naval blockade linked to rising tensions with Iran after phone call with Pakistan’s COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Security sources said the conversation touched on the escalating Strait of Hormuz crisis. which is now threatening to derail fragile ceasefire talks between Washington and Tehran as ship seizures, retaliation threats, and stalled negotiations push the region closer to a breaking point.

Trump is said to have responded that he would “take the suggestion into account.” However, he has previously maintained hardline stance, insisting the blockade will remain until a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement is reached—signaling no immediate policy shift.

Tehran announced it would refuse to send a delegation to Islamabad for a second round of negotiations. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei delivered the statement through state media, accusing the Trump administration of engaging in what he called “hostile actions” and violating the ceasefire arrangement.

Baghaei specifically pointed to an alleged attack on an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel, framing it as a serious breach that further eroded trust and derailed diplomatic momentum.

With mediation efforts hanging in the balance, diplomatic channels now appear increasingly fragile, caught between tentative backroom outreach and rising public accusations that threaten to push the standoff into deeper uncertainty.