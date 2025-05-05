AGL53.6▼ -1.45 (-0.03%)AIRLINK156.15▲ 0.77 (0.00%)BOP9.95▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY7.04▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)DCL10.48▲ 0.31 (0.03%)DFML37.54▲ 0.9 (0.02%)DGKC131.8▼ -0.99 (-0.01%)FCCL43.45▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL14.7▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC134.94▼ -1.3 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.65▲ 0.14 (0.01%)KEL4.15▲ 0.13 (0.03%)KOSM5.16▲ 0.14 (0.03%)MLCF68.68▼ -0.76 (-0.01%)NBP85.4▲ 0.33 (0.00%)OGDC200.97▼ -2.28 (-0.01%)PAEL42.38▼ -0.12 (0.00%)PIBTL8.62▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)PPL148.29▼ -2.54 (-0.02%)PRL28.66▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC20.63▼ -0.1 (0.00%)SEARL83.26▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)TELE7▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL31.3▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)TPLP8.24▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TREET19.06▲ 0.15 (0.01%)TRG63.89▼ -0.16 (0.00%)UNITY25.85▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)WTL1.31▲ 0.04 (0.03%)

Japanese delegation calls on PTI’s Dr Shahzad Waseem

Japanese Delegation Calls On Ptis Dr Shahzad Waseem
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem hosted head of Japan IT delegation, Wakako Sakurai, the former Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda along with their delegation, at his residence during their visit to Pakistan.

The delegation is currently in the country to explore potential avenues of collaboration in the information technology sector, with a particular emphasis on engaging and employing Pakistan’s talented pool of young IT graduates.

During the meeting in-depth discussions were held on ways and means to facilitate this collaborative effort, focusing on innovation, skills development, and the promotion of mutually beneficial partnerships.

Senator Dr. Shahzad waseem expressed appreciation for the Japanese delegation’s interest and initiative, noting that such partnerships hold significant promise not only for the advancement of Pakistan’s IT sector, but also for further strengthening the longstanding ties between the two nations.

He emphasized the importance of continued engagement and collaboration, highlighting that the visit reflects the growing international interest in Pakistan’s dynamic and rapidly evolving technology landscape.

 

News desk

Related Posts

  • Business

Cement sales in Pakistan rise by 7.64pc in April 2025

  • Business, Featured

Reward School, Kanz-ul-Iman among 30 sealed in Lahore

  • Business

Govt wants experts to play role in every sector’s development: Haroon

  • Business, Pakistan

Cement Prices, Sales jump higher in Pakistan; Check May 2025 Prices

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer