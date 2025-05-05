Japanese delegation calls on PTI’s Dr Shahzad Waseem

Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem hosted head of Japan IT delegation, Wakako Sakurai, the former Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda along with their delegation, at his residence during their visit to Pakistan.

The delegation is currently in the country to explore potential avenues of collaboration in the information technology sector, with a particular emphasis on engaging and employing Pakistan’s talented pool of young IT graduates.

During the meeting in-depth discussions were held on ways and means to facilitate this collaborative effort, focusing on innovation, skills development, and the promotion of mutually beneficial partnerships.

Senator Dr. Shahzad waseem expressed appreciation for the Japanese delegation’s interest and initiative, noting that such partnerships hold significant promise not only for the advancement of Pakistan’s IT sector, but also for further strengthening the longstanding ties between the two nations.

He emphasized the importance of continued engagement and collaboration, highlighting that the visit reflects the growing international interest in Pakistan’s dynamic and rapidly evolving technology landscape.