Turkish National Sovereignty, Children’s Day marked

The 23rd National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, the world’s first children’s holiday, and the 105th anniversary of the Turkish Grand National Assembly’s opening were celebrated in Karachi with great enthusiasm.

The events, organized under the patronage of the Consulate General of Turkey and in coordination with Pak-Turk Maarif Schools and Colleges, were attended by students, teachers, and officials.

Cemal Sangu, Consul General of the Republic of Turkey, delivered remarks as the chief guest.

He shared that the first event, in collaboration with the Department of Sports and Youth of Sindh and Karachi Police Club (CPK), involved the planting of 105 saplings by students from Pak-Turk Maarif Schools.

The event also marked Earth Day, emphasizing environmental awareness.

The second event attracted around 1,500 students from Pak-Turk Maarif Schools and Colleges, along with teachers, parents, and hundreds of mall visitors.

The celebrations featured a variety of activities, including music, folk dances, theater performances, marbling and calligraphy workshops, traditional games, painting, poetry readings, and costume competitions.

Exhibitions showcasing photographs, handicrafts, and archery equipment from various regions of Turkey were also displayed.