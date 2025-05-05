Governor, President Houston-Karachi Sister City Association discuss mutual interest issues

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met with President of the Houston-Karachi Sister City Association, Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, and his delegation at Governor House Karachi.

The meeting centered around enhancing bilateral relations between the two cities, expanding trade and educational cooperation, promoting collaboration in the IT sector, and supplying hospitals with free medicines and essential medical equipment.

During the meeting, Muhammad Saeed Sheikh presented Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori with the historic seal of the City of Houston, originally issued in 1840 by the then-Mayor and State Senator Dr.

Francis Moore Jr.Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori briefed the delegation on various ongoing welfare initiatives under the Governor’s banner, stating that over one million people have received ration support so far.

Additionally, more than 35,000 white-collar families are being provided monthly food supplies delivered directly to their homes.

During the holy month of Ramadan, more than one million individuals were served Sehri and Iftar meals at Governor House and multiple locations across the city.

He also shared that large-scale celebrations are organized at Governor House on every national occasion to connect the youth with national heroes.

In efforts to promote religious harmony, not only are Milad gatherings held during Rabi-ul-Awwal, but festivities of other faiths are also observed at the Governor House.

He added that the Governor House remains open to the public 24/7 to ensure timely assistance to those in need.

Muhammad Saeed Sheikh toured several projects under the Governor’s Initiatives and praised the extensive arrangements for free IT courses, describing the initiative as a revolutionary step for youth empowerment.

He also appreciated unique efforts like the “Bell of Hope,” a system designed to provide immediate relief to those in distress.

Calling Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori the true face of public service, Muhammad Saeed Sheikh remarked that the title of “People’s Governor” is well-deserved.

The meeting was also attended by Uzair Hasan, Majid Aziz, Yasir Qazi, Muhammad Saqib, and Junaid Makda.