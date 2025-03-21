Japan becomes first team to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

Japan on Friday made history as it became the first nation to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

In the third round of the Asian qualifiers, Japan, known as The Blue Samurai, delivered an outstanding performance, securing the top position in their group and earning their spot in the World Cup.

The Japanese team beat Bahrain 2-0, joining co-hosts Canada, Mexico and the United States in the 48-team tournament.

In the second half of the match against Bahrain, Daichi Kamada (66th minute) and Takefusa Kubo (87th minute) scored the decisive goals, and secured Japan’s victory. With this win, Japan is now among the top two teams in Group C of the third qualifying round and will compete in three more matches.

Eight teams from Asia would participate in the FIFA World Cup, and Japan has become the first to secure its qualification.

Meanwhile, in the third round of the qualifiers, 18 teams have been divided into three groups, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the FIFA World Cup.