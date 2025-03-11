Jaffer Express comes under gun attack near Balochistan’s Sibi

SIBBI – Unidentified armed assailants stormed Jaffer Express train traveling from the provincial capital Quetta to Peshawar, in the Sibi district of Balochistan.

The train driver suffered injuries and is said to be critical in attack that occurred near Godar and Piro Kanri.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rand confirmed the attack, revealing that heavy firing had been reported during the assault. After the incident, the government declared an emergency at the Sibi Hospital, and ambulances were dispatched to the scene to assist the injured.

Senior railway official informed that train was forced to halt near Sibi due to the attack. He further mentioned that the passenger train departed from Quetta early in the morning and was en route to Peshawar when the attack occurred.

The train remains stranded in the area after the attack. The government spokesperson suggested that the attack could be related to terrorism, though investigations are still underway.

Security forces have already been dispatched to the affected area. Due to the challenging mountainous terrain, access to the location has been difficult, but a relief train has been sent to the site to provide assistance.

Balochistan Liberation Army, the banned outfit, claimed responsibility of the attack amid surge in insurgency in sparsely populated region.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further updates will be provided as investigations continue.