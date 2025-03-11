Pakistan sees surge in registration of new companies in February 2025

ISLAMABAD – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has registered 3,046 new companies in February 2025, bringing the total number of companies in the country to 246,608.

According to a press release issued by the SECP on Tuesday, around 99.9 per cent of the new registrations are now being processed digitally.

Private limited companies accounted for 58pc of the total new registrations, while single-member companies represented 39pc, showing a 1pc increase from the previous month.

The remaining 3pc included public unlisted companies, not-for-profit organizations, trade organizations, and limited liability partnerships (LLPs). Three foreign companies have also established places of business in Pakistan.

A closer look at sectoral growth reveals strong activity across a range of industries. The Information Technology (IT) and e-commerce sectors saw the largest growth, adding 635 new companies.

The trading sector followed with 389 new companies, services with 379 new companies, and real estate development and construction recorded 296 new companies. Tourism and transport with 165, food and beverages with 139, education with 104, marketing and advertisement with 78, mining and quarrying with 76, textile with 75, engineering with 67, corporate agricultural farming, cosmetic and toiletries, and fuel and energy with 56 each new registration. Other sectors contributing to this growth with 475 new companies.

Foreign investment in the corporate sector also showed encouraging signs of growth, with 53 new companies receiving capital from international investors.

Looking ahead, the SECP remains committed to enhancing its digital infrastructure and further simplifying business processes to foster entrepreneurship, attract investment, reduce turnaround time and drive sustainable economic growth.