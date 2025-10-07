Jaffar Express’ coaches derail after blast on track, four passengers injured

SHIKARPUR – Four coaches of the Jaffar Express derailed after a blast occurred on the railway track near Sultan Kot village on Tuesday.

The police said that the explosion damaged a portion of the track, causing the train to derail and injuring four passengers, who were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The bomb disposal squad has been called to the site to determine the nature of the blast and collect evidence from the affected section of the track.

The police officials said train services on the route have been temporarily suspended, while arrangements are being made to transport passengers to their destinations by buses.

A spokesperson for the Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railway stated that repair work on the damaged track has begun and may take up to 8 to 10 hours to complete. “No train is scheduled to pass through this section before 5pm.,” the DS added.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar sought a detailed report from the SSP Shikarpur and ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

He directed authorities to apprehend the culprits involved in damaging the railway track at the earliest.