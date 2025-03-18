Jaffar Express all set to resume operation today

ISLAMABAD – Jaffar Express is all set to resume its operation from Tuesday (today) days after it came under attack and was hijacked by the terrorists in Bolan area of Balochistan, said Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi.

The service had been suspended after the railway track was damaged in a recent attack but has now been fully restored.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House in Islamabad, the Railways Minister said drone surveillance will be launched for train operations in Balochistan.

He added that CCTV cameras are also being installed at railway stations and other sensitive locations across the country to improve security.

On Thursday, Pakistan accused India of horrific terror attack on Jaffar Express in Bolan area of Balochistan.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that the attack on the Jaffer Express was orchestrated by leadership based abroad, and India is behind this train terrorism.

During the weekly briefing at the Foreign Office, spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said, “We have just completed the rescue operation for the Jaffer Express terrorism incident. The attack on the Jaffer Express was also carried out by leadership sitting abroad, and India is behind this train terrorism,”.

The spokesperson further stated that the terrorists involved in the recent attacks in Balochistan were in contact with their associates in Afghanistan.

“During this incident, traced calls provided evidence of communication with Afghanistan. The terrorists have safe havens in Afghanistan. Pakistan has repeatedly urged the Afghan interim government to prevent terrorist groups like the BLA from using its territory. Pakistan is a victim of terrorism planned from beyond its borders,”.

The Foreign Office spokesperson emphasized that the diplomatic communications are not disclosed on public forums.

“In the past as well, we have shared complete details of such incidents with Afghanistan. This is an ongoing process,” he said.

He further added that their primary focus regarding Afghanistan is to foster friendly and close relations. He stated that maintaining continuity in relations is crucial while the terrorism is a serious issue for them, and they have counter-terrorism cooperation with several of their allies.