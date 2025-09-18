It Lab Setup At Imcg G 11 1

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid MaqboolSiddiqui, inaugurated a state-of-the-art IT Lab at Islamabad Model College for Girls (VI–XII), G-11/1. The lab has been set up under the Disruptive Education: Transforming Schools into Foundries of Emerging Tech project.

It has been designed not only to support regular coursework but also provide students with specialized training in cutting-edge fields such as Python programming, JavaScript, DevOps, Blockchain& Web 3.0, AI-powered tools, e-commerce fundamentals, and data visualization.

Speaking on the occasion, the education minister commended the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the college administration, and partner organizations including CMPak, LearnOBots, and IST for their efforts in introducing technology-enabled learning in public sector institutions. He assured the Ministry’s continued support for strengthening IT and science education facilities across Islamabad.

Through this initiative, 30 Type-A labs equipped with desktop computers and 106 Type-B labs equipped with Chromebooks have been established, while 150 Tech Fellows are providing training to students. The project aims to equip the youth with 21st-century ICT skills, preparing them to thrive in the global knowledge economy.