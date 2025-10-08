Rich tributes paid to teachers at NPC’s World Teachers Day event

Teachers’ message travels from one generation to other: VC AIOU

Teachers are the torch-bearers whose name will stay alive even after death as their word travels from one generation to the other and their students follow them in their speech and action.

This rich tribute was paid to teachers’ community by Vice Chancellor of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood while addressing a panel discussion to mark the World Teacher’s Day at the Aiwan-e-Quaid organized by the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) and Taleem

Network.

NPC Chairman Mian Muhammad Javed presided over the ceremony. The event turned out to be a well-attended discussion forum by a galaxy of speakers, eminent scholars and intellectuals including former Senator Razina Alam Khan who is also Chairperson of the NPC’s Taleem Network, NPC’s members of the Executive Committee including former Finance Secretary, Abdullah Yousaf, Secretary General of Taleem Network and well-known educationist Dr Muhammad Afzal Babar, Ms Nargis Nasir, former Secretary ECP, Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad, writer Afshan Abbasi former ambassadors Afrasiab Mehdi Hashmi and Salahuddin Chaudhry and a large number of teachers of the government and private schools.

Chief Guest on the occasion AIOU VC Dr Nasir Mahmood commended the NPC for organizing the World Teacher’s Day event which is an occasion to celebrate and acknowledge the contributions of our teachers.

He however tended to disagree with some teachers when they tried to highlight their hardships and the government’s indifference towards them. He said it was their choice to join this profession. You could have gone for Civil Service if you desired a government residence, a chauffeur-driven car or financial incentives, said the VC while replying to a teacher.

Dr Nasir termed teaching a noble profession, a singular honour that only a teacher enjoys all his/her life. Despite all the ills in society, still there are some golden values we all cherish and giving immense respect to our teachers is one such value, he said.

Mian Muhammad Javed in his presidential address and concluding remarks also paid rich tributes to the teachers who despite hardships are doing a great job i.e. preparing our upcoming generation for future challenges.

Your contributions are tremendous, he said adding the state must not abdicate its prime duty to educate children and provide education opportunities to 20 million Out Of School Children (OOSC).

We realize that huge funds are need to accomplish this gigantic task, however, the philanthropists should step forward to support such efforts suggested Mian Muhammad Javed.