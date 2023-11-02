Fida Hussain Lahore

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a marathon meeting stretching for many hours at CM office with regard to taking stock of the smog situation.

The government and specialists mulled over various steps to be taken for the eradication of smog. The environment specialists relating to smog apprised during the meeting that it will make no difference by granting leave in schools and closing down a transport.

The CM chaired a meeting in which a smog emergency has been enforced across Punjab and wearing a mask has been declared mandatory for male and female students in all government and private schools for one month. CM while addressing the participants in the meeting said that mask wearing has been declared compulsory for the health of male and female students. We also appeal to the general public to use masks while going out of their houses. CM directed the Provincial Ministers to visit government and private schools from tomorrow.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that a stern action will be taken against those who during the construction of houses fail to sprinkle water on dust, sand and debris. CM issued directions to Commissioner Lahore division, Local Government department and Lahore Waste Management Company in this regard.

CM ordered withdrawal of challans against farmers during smog. Mohsin Naqvi issued directions to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in this regard and urged the farmers not to burn crops stubbles and dispose of them in an appropriate manner.