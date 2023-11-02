The security forces killed six terrorists in an Intelligence-Based Operation in the Sambaza area district Zhob of Balochistan on Wednesday, the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing stated that an intense exchange of fire took place between troops and the terrorists during the operation of security personnel which resulted in killing of six terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

A cache of arms, equipment and explosives was also recovered during the operation.

The residents of the area, appreciating the operation, reiterated their full support to forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism.