ISPR rejects speculation on Field Marshal Asim Munir becoming Pakistan’s president

RAWALPINDI – Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry dismissed rumours suggesting that Field Marshal Asim Munir is being considered for the office of the President of Pakistan, terming them “baseless.”

In an interview with British magazine The Economist, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry categorically rejected the claims regarding Field Marshal Asim Munir’s possible appointment as the country’s president.

Commenting on Pakistan’s potential response to any future Indian military aggression, the DG ISPR said that this time Pakistan would respond from the eastern front, warning that retaliation would begin with deep strikes inside India. He emphasized that India must understand that it could be hit anywhere.

It may be recalled that some time ago, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had stated on social media that authorities are aware of the forces behind malicious campaigns targeting the President, Prime Minister, and Army Chief — and also understand their motives and beneficiaries.

He clarified that there had been no discussion whatsoever regarding the President’s resignation, nor was there any intention or thought that the Army Chief aspired to assume the presidency.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, also dismissed rumours against President Asif Ali Zardari, stating that President Zardari is a democratically elected head of state and that the speculation surrounding him is baseless. He added that those spreading such rumours have no understanding of the Constitution or the law.