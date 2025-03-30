AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Islamkot to get state-of-the-art hospital

KARACHI – Indus Hospital & Health Network will set up a 50-bed Thar Foundation Hospital in Islamkot, aiming to enhance healthcare services for the local community.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Thar Foundation, Indus Hospital will expand the existing healthcare facility in Islamkot by adding emergency services, a 50-bed inpatient facility, and a dedicated maternal and child healthcare unit.

The hospital will continue to provide essential medical services, including OPD consultations, diagnostic support, vaccination programs, and emergency ambulance services, ensuring comprehensive and accessible healthcare for the people of Thar.

The MoU was signed by Amir Iqbal, CEO of Thar Foundation, and Dr. Zafar Zaidi, CEO of Indus Hospital and Health Network.

In line with the focus on enhancing healthcare in the region, Thar Foundation’s eight medical facilities, including Thar Foundation Hospital, Marvi Clinic, and Gorano Clinic, have collectively provided free critical healthcare services to over 300,000 community members since inception.

Staff Report

Recomended

