Islamabad’s pollen count starts rising again after rain

Intermittent rain caused a decrease in the pollen concentrations in Islamabad’s different sectors on Thursday.

Still, the pollen count is high enough to pose health hazards, especially for those with respiratory conditions. Moreover, the pollen count has started increasing again after the stoppage of rain.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector reached 9,806 per cubic meter of air on Thursday, as compared with yesterday’s 22,413.

The total pollen count in the G-6 sector was recorded at 2,846, which was 9,064 on Wednesday. In the E-8 sector, pollen count was 2,508 on Thursday, as against 8,724 on Wednesday. Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector was recorded at 1,707 as compared with yesterday’s 4,458.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, the Paper Mulberry has the highest pollen count, at 9,663 (very high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 54 (high), Grasses 55 (high), Alternaria 38 (low), Pines 88 (moderate), Acacia (zero), Eucalyptus (zero) and Dandelion (zero).

Doctors have advised people to take necessary precautions, such as wearing masks while going outdoors, to avoid complications. They advised extra care for the children, elderly, and Asthma patients.