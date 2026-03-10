Islamabad’s pollen concentrations still high, despite rains

The rain, though light, caused a considerable decrease in the pollen count in Islamabad’s different sectors on Tuesday.

Still, the pollen concentrations are high enough to pose threats to public health, especially those with respiratory conditions.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector was recorded at 17,505 per cubic meter of air on Tuesday, as compared with yesterday’s 25,388.

The total pollen count in the G-6 sector was recorded at 5,752, which was 10,449 on Monday. In the E-8 sector, pollen count was 4,617 on Tuesday, as against 9,557 on Monday. Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector was recorded at 3,508 as compared with yesterday’s 6,121.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, the Paper Mulberry has the highest pollen count, at 17,315 (very high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 81 (high), Grasses 133 (high), Alternaria 39 (low), Pines 206 (high), Acacia (zero), Eucalyptus (zero) and Dandelion (zero).

Doctors have advised people to take necessary precautions, such as wearing masks while going outdoors, to avoid health hazards. They advised extra care for the children, elderly, and Asthma patients.