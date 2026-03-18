Islamabad witnesses mass exodus as residents head home for Eidul Fitr

A festive calm has descended on Islamabad as hundreds of office workers, students and labourers stream out of the federal capital to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their families in their native towns.

The federal government has announced four holidays this year from Friday March 20 to Monday March 23.

The exodus has been largely driven by the government’s official Eid holidays, prompting employees and students to leave the city en masse.

However staff of the private companies and enterprises have already statred leaving the city and the remaining government offices’ workers will be leaving today (Thursday).

The annual holiday migration has transformed the usually bustling metropolis into a quieter, traffic-free city, with commercial centres thinning out and residential areas growing noticeably silent. Major arteries that typically remain choked with vehicles during peak hours presented an unusually empty sight throughout the day. Key roads including the Islamabad Expressway and Srinagar Highway wore a deserted look, creating what many residents described as a “sleepy” atmosphere rarely seen in the capital. Long stretches of asphalt remained free of the usual rush of office commuters and public transport, reflecting the scale of the outbound movement. In contrast, transport hubs across the twin cities witnessed overwhelming crowds as travellers hurried to secure seats on buses and flights ahead of the holidays. Major bus terminals at Faizabad and Pirwadhai struggled to manage the surge of passengers, with families carrying luggage, gifts and food items jostling for space.

Officials said transport services were operating round the clock to accommodate the rush, while additional buses were arranged on intercity routes to clear the backlog of passengers. Air travel also saw a sharp spike in demand, with the Islamabad International Airport reporting heavy passenger flow on both domestic and international departures. Long queues formed at check-in counters as travellers sought to reach their hometowns before Eid festivities begin.

Many residents opted to extend their leave by combining holidays with weekends, further accelerating the outflow and significantly reducing the capital’s daytime population. Educational institutions and a majority of public and private offices have already closed, contributing to the unusually low activity levels in business districts and government sectors. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have heightened vigilance across the city in response to the thinning population. Police authorities have advised residents to take precautionary measures before leaving their homes.