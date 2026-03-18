Art exhibition highlights strong Pakistan-China cultural ties

Zubair Qureshi

Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar has underscored the vital role of cultural diplomacy in deepening people-to-people connections between Pakistan and China. She was addressing a Pakistan–China collaborative art exhibition by renowned Pakistani artist Dr Shaista Hyder held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with China Media Group (CMG). It attracted a distinguished audience, including diplomats, artists, students and cultural figures.

Speaking at the event, Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division, Farah Naz highlighted that artistic exchanges served as a bridge of understanding between nations, helping promote shared values and mutual respect beyond formal diplomacy. She noted that cultural platforms create space for dialogue, collaboration and stronger bilateral relations.

Dr. Shaista Hyder, whose work was prominently featured at the exhibition, said art remained one of the most powerful mediums to present a nation’s identity, heritage and contemporary realities to the world. She emphasized that cultural expression can project Pakistan’s softer and creative image internationally while fostering meaningful cross-cultural engagement.

Dr. Hyder representing Pakistan through a compelling and diverse collection highlighted the country’s cultural depth and historical legacy. Her artworks presented a refined visual narrative featuring iconic landmarks such as the Quaid-e-Azam Residency and Hanna Lake, along with rare traditional musical instruments from Balochistan. Created in watercolor and oil on canvas, the collection displayed both technical mastery and thematic richness.

One of the most striking paintings depicted the Chiltan Train moving through the rugged mountainous landscape of Balochistan, capturing the region’s dramatic terrain and quiet resilience. Beyond cultural themes, her work also addressed contemporary environmental concerns, particularly the impact of deforestation on water systems. A dramatic canvas portraying a storm-laden sky symbolizing the intensifying effects of climate change drew significant attention from visitors and critics alike.

Speakers collectively noted that such initiatives strengthen bilateral ties and promote mutual cultural appreciation between Pakistan and China. Dr. Hyder’s contribution was widely praised for helping present a culturally vibrant and peaceful image of Pakistan to international audiences.

The exhibition is part of a broader series of initiatives led by Dr. Hyder to promote Pakistan’s artistic identity at both national and global forums. Her continued efforts are playing an important role in advancing cultural dialogue, strengthening international artistic collaboration and reinforcing Pakistan’s presence on the global cultural landscape.