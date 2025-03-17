US to revoke more student visas soon, warns Secy of State

WASHINGTON – The administration of Donald Trump seems to be on a rampage when it comes to travel bans as students are now facing the wrath of the newly sworn in officials.

Secretary of State, Marco Rubio has confirmed that more student visas would be revoked in days to come, sending a veiled threat to students in the country.

In an announcement on Friday, Rubio said you should expect revocation of more visas as the administration identifies people that should have never been allowed entry.

The comments came in the backdrop of arrest and potential deportation of Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil who was engaged in pro-Palestine protests across the campus.

The Trump administration is set to deport Mahmoud Khalil who is a permanent legal resident of the United States and recently graduated from Columbia University though the move has stirred controversy regarding the status of permanent residents and Green Card holders.

On the other hand, Donald Trump said Khalil’s case was “the first arrest of many to come.” Moreover, US Vice President JD Vance while commenting on the case said that ‘a green card holder… doesn’t have an indefinite right to be in the United States.’

The statements have generated debate among students who otherwise felt safe an protected in the United States but are now worried about their future. One of Khalil’s lawyers, Amy Greer, confirmed that homeland security agents told her they had a warrant to revoke his student visa. The department has also conveyed Khalil that his green card has been revoked.

The Trump administration is currently assessing dozens of countries including Pakistan to impose travel restrictions citing national security or foreign policy concerns. While Trump has also suspended funding for USAID, multiple cases have been reported in which the students claim that they have not received their funding for Full Bright scholarships. In these circumstances, the academics are also worried that US, once sought after for studies by the brightest, might not be the favourite choice anymore.