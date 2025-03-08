AGL53.96▼ -4.63 (-0.08%)AIRLINK177.92▲ 0.92 (0.01%)BOP12.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.58▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.39▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DFML47▲ 2.15 (0.05%)DGKC126.68▲ 4.35 (0.04%)FCCL45.99▲ 3.97 (0.09%)FFL15.16▲ 0.32 (0.02%)HUBC132.04▲ 2.53 (0.02%)HUMNL13.29▲ 0.33 (0.03%)KEL4.46▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.06▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF56.63▲ 2.12 (0.04%)NBP81.56▲ 0.27 (0.00%)OGDC223.84▲ 1.26 (0.01%)PAEL41.51▲ 0.21 (0.01%)PIBTL9.88▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL186.63▲ 2.64 (0.01%)PRL34.9▲ 0.59 (0.02%)PTC23.53▲ 0.19 (0.01%)SEARL94.96▲ 3.89 (0.04%)TELE7.87▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.08▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TPLP10.93▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET21.09▲ 0.34 (0.02%)TRG59.2▲ 0.48 (0.01%)UNITY29.28▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Islamabad red-zone entry, exit points closed due to law and order situation

ISLAMABAD  –  Two entry and exit points of the Red Zone in the federal capital have been closed due to the law and order situation until further notice.

On March 8, 2025, the entry and exit routes at Express Chowk and Serena Hotel in the Red Zone would remain temporarily closed due to law and order concerns.

During this period, commuters can use NADRA Chowk, Marriott Road, and Margalla Road as alternative routes.

The advisory further states that traffic heading towards the Red Zone from Club Road can use Seventh Avenue.

In a statement issued by the Traffic Police, the citizens have been advised to contact the traffic helpline at 1915 or visit Islamabad Traffic Police’s social media platforms for further updates.

Web Desk Staff

