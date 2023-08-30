Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather for most parts of Pakistan including the twin cities during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country on Thursday and Friday.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 36-38 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 36-38 C on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather persisted across Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Nokkundi remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 45 C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 52 percent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35 C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 41 percent.