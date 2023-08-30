Indian actress and model Sonam Bajwa is a fashionista by core as Carry On Jatta star slays the art of turning heads with an impeccable sense of style.

Sonam is back to steal the limelight; she made a name as a style icon for many young women and continues to win hearts with her latest striking pictures.

The actor took the glam bar high as she flaunted flamboyance, showing her figure in an ethereal gown. The carousel includes pictures showing her backless silhouette and a stunning floral print.

Bajwa likes tweaking her dresses as the diva is often seen donning traditional dresses which she pairs with statement jewelry and heels, however, the actor too aced her glasshour figure in Western clothing.

She made a name for herself in the Indian showbiz industry, starring in several famous commercial projects.

Some of Sonam’s notable work includes Super Singh, Muklawa, and Punjab 1984, while she also graced Carry on Jatta 3.