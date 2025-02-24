Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; widespread rains predicted

ISLAMABAD – Widespread rains and gusty winds are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave prevails over western parts of Pakistan. It will likely grip most parts of the country on Tuesday.

Under these conditions, cold and partly cloudy weather is predicted in most parts of the country on Monday night. However, rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are predicted at isolated places in western/northwestern Balochistan, southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southern Punjab.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, intermittent rains, gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are predicted in the twin cities, Punjab, northwestern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Heavy falls/hailstorms are expected at few places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Heavy rains/snowfall will likely disrupt traffic by causing road closure/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli. Downpours may generate flash floods in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 06°C and 08°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 07°C and 09°C on Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 09°C and 11°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 10°C and 12°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. However, Zhob and Bhakkar received 01 mm of rain.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 09°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Astore was recorded at -04°C, Gupis and Skardu at -03°C, and Bagrote, Kalam and Parachinar at -02°C.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 07°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 32 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 10°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 26 per cent.