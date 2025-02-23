AGL55.29▼ -1.07 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.52▼ -0.64 (0.00%)BOP12.77▼ -0.06 (0.00%)CNERGY7.16▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL8.99▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)DFML50.06▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)DGKC116.99▼ -3.92 (-0.03%)FCCL42.12▼ -1.29 (-0.03%)FFL15.54▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC130.09▼ -0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL14.32▲ 0.48 (0.03%)KEL4.67▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.51▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF46.94▼ -2.57 (-0.05%)NBP75.98▼ -2.21 (-0.03%)OGDC202.75▼ -2.06 (-0.01%)PAEL41.14▲ 0.33 (0.01%)PIBTL8.71▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL172.21▼ -2.23 (-0.01%)PRL34.77▲ 0.06 (0.00%)PTC24.85▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL96.72▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)TELE8.4▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TOMCL32.7▲ 0.7 (0.02%)TPLP11.89▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)TREET23.2▲ 1.05 (0.05%)TRG63.35▲ 1.69 (0.03%)UNITY30.3▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.5▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; significant rains predicted this week

ISLAMABAD – Significant rains and gusty winds are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan with occasional gaps during this week.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave will likely approach western parts of Pakistan on Monday evening/night and grip the upper parts on Tuesday. It will likely persist in the northern areas till March 02.

Under the influence of this system, intermittent rains and gusty winds are predicted in the twin cities and parts of Pakistan from Tuesday to March 02, 2025.

Heavy rains/snowfall may disrupt routine life by causing road closure/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli. Downpours may generate flash floods in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Isolated hailstorms are also expected in Islamabad and the plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 06°C and 08°C on Monday and 07°C and 09°C on Tuesday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 08°C and 10°C on Monday and 09°C and 11°C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. However, Murree received 01 mm of rain.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 08°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Astore was recorded at -04°C, Gupis at -03°C, and Bagrote, Kalam, Parachinar and Rawalakot at -02°C.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 07°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 94 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 09°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 72 per cent.

Widespread rains expected in Pakistan from February 25

Staff Report

