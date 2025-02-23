MBBS admissions to private colleges: UHS releases fourth selection list

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has released the fourth selection list for admissions to 32 private medical colleges in Punjab.

This list has been issued for 309 vacant MBBS seats and is available on the official UHS website.

The minimum merit for MBBS in this fourth selection list has decreased by 0.9%. According to the list, the lowest merit was recorded at Abwa Medical College, Faisalabad, at 72.6227%, while the highest merit was at Al-Aleem Medical College, Lahore, at 91.0045%. In Lahore, the lowest merit was at Azra Naheed Medical College, standing at 74.1818%.

Candidates who have been newly admitted must submit their fees and complete the joining process by February 26. Additionally, upgraded candidates must report to their newly assigned colleges within the stipulated time frame. The tuition fees of upgraded students will be transferred from their previous institutions to their newly assigned colleges.

According to the UHS spokesperson, all candidates are advised to complete their admission formalities within the given timeframe to secure their enrollment.