Lahore, Punjab weather; widespread rains likely from Tuesday

LAHORE – Widespread rains and gusty winds are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab during this week (from Tuesday onward).

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave will likely approach western parts of Pakistan on Monday evening/night. The system will grip the upper parts on Tuesday and will likely persist in the northern areas till March 02.

Under the influence of this weather system, intermittent rains and gusty winds with moderate to heavy rains/snowfall are likely in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings from Tuesday to March 01. Intermittent rains are expected in the federal capital, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum during this period.

Widespread rains and gusty winds are likely in Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh from February 25 evening/night to February 28. Rains are also likely in Jhang, Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, Bahawalnagar, and Bahawalpur from February 25 to February 27.

Heavy rains/snowfall may disrupt traffic by causing road closure/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, and surroundings. Hailstorms are also likely at isolated places in the plains of the province. Tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 10°C and 12°C on Monday and 11°C and 13°C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, Murree received 01 mm of rain.

Murree remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped to 01°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 55 per cent.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 11°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 83 per cent.