Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather: Rains of varying intensities likely

ISLAMABAD – Rains of varying intensities are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Thursday night and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a well-marked low-pressure system (WML) over the Gulf of Kutch is causing moist currents to penetrate the Sindh region. Moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are also likely to penetrate the upper part of Pakistan from tonight.

Under these conditions, rains of varying intensities are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of upper/central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Pothohar region, northeastern Punjab and lower Sindh on Thursday night and Friday.

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 34°C and 36°C on Friday and between 33°C and 35°C on Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 32°C and 34°C on Friday and between 31°C and 33°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and lower Sindh.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 04, Upper 01), Saidu Sharif, Kakul 01

Sindh: Dadu 02

Turbat and Lasbela remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 41°C. The maximum temperature in Bhakkar was recorded at 40°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 69 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 56 per cent.