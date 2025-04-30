Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; rains, hailstorms likely this week

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and the upper and central parts of Pakistan on Thursday and the next two days.

The wet spell will provide much-needed respite to the citizens by reducing the intensity of the prevailing heat waves.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave will approach the upper parts of Pakistan tonight. Moist currents will also penetrate northeast Punjab from May 01.

Under these conditions, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Wednesday night. However, rains and gusty winds are expected at isolated places in northeast Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Thursday and the remaining days of this week, intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in the twin cities, Potohar region, northeast Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Isolated rains and gusty winds are also expected in south Punjab, upper Sindh and northeast Balochistan.

Rains, gusty winds, hailstorms, and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels from May 01 to May 04.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 37°C and 39°C on Thursday, 36°C and 38°C on Friday, and 35°C and 37°C and Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 36°C and 38°C on Thursday, 35°C and 37°C on Friday, and 34°C and 36°C and Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. Extremely hot weather prevailed in the southern half of the country.

Nawabshah, Mohenjo-Daro, Sakrand and Sibbi remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 48°C. The maximum temperature in Dadu, Khairpur, Padidan, Mithi, Khanpur and Jacobabad was recorded at 47°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 32 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 24 per cent.