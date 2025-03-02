Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; intermittent rains expected

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Sunday evening/night and Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), westerly wave will likely approach western parts of Pakistan on Sunday evening. It will likely persist over the upper parts during the next 36 to 48 hours.

Under the influence of this system, intermittent rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Punjab, Potohar region, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Sunday evening/night and Monday.

Moderate to few heavy rains and snowfalls may cause road closure/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, and Haveli.

Hailstorms are also expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab /Islamabad and Kashmir. Tourists and travelers are advised to remain cautious during the period.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 07°C and 09°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 09°C and 11°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. However, rains, gusty winds and snowfall occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm): Kalam 07, Chitral 01

Snowfall (Inches): Kalam 01

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 14°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Kalam was recorded at -03°C, Astore, Skardu, Parachinar, Gupis and Bagrote at -02°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 06°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 93 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 09°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 81 per cent.