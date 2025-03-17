Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; dry cold predicted

ISLAMABAD – Cold and dry weather is predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Monday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is predicted in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan on Monday night and the next two days.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 09°C and 11°C on Tuesday and 10°C and 12°C on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 12°C and 14°C on Tuesday and 13°C and 15°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 07°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Astore and Ziarat was recorded at -01°C, and in Parachinar at 01°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 33 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 57 per cent.