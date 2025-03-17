AGL62.05▲ 5.64 (0.10%)AIRLINK180.86▲ 0.76 (0.00%)BOP11.67▲ 0.38 (0.03%)CNERGY7.5▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.35▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML46.08▲ 0.19 (0.00%)DGKC133.99▼ -0.54 (0.00%)FCCL46.07▲ 0.89 (0.02%)FFL16.26▲ 0.2 (0.01%)HUBC132.07▼ -1.17 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.02▲ 0 (0.00%)KEL4.57▲ 0.12 (0.03%)KOSM6.1▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF59.17▲ 0.36 (0.01%)NBP73.98▲ 0.57 (0.01%)OGDC221.38▲ 2.79 (0.01%)PAEL45.54▲ 2.92 (0.07%)PIBTL10.18▲ 0.26 (0.03%)PPL184.09▲ 1.01 (0.01%)PRL36.54▲ 1.21 (0.03%)PTC24.96▲ 0.62 (0.03%)SEARL101.23▲ 5.41 (0.06%)TELE7.8▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL36.07▲ 1.51 (0.04%)TPLP10.64▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)TREET22.42▲ 0.15 (0.01%)TRG60.56▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)UNITY29.6▲ 0.46 (0.02%)WTL1.32▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; dry cold predicted

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Cold and dry weather is predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Monday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is predicted in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan on Monday night and the next two days.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 09°C and 11°C on Tuesday and 10°C and 12°C on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 12°C and 14°C on Tuesday and 13°C and 15°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 07°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Astore and Ziarat was recorded at -01°C, and in Parachinar at 01°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 33 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 57 per cent.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Pakistan, Top News

Pakistan rejects Modi’s misleading remarks, exposes India’s role in regional terrorism

  • Featured, Pakistan

200 Prize Bond Full Winners List 17 March 2025 PDF Download

  • Featured, Pakistan

Punjab revises minimum attendance, passing marks for MBBS, BDS students

  • Business, Featured, Pakistan

New Solar Panel prices in Pakistan after cut of up to Rs175,000 with changes in Net Metering

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer