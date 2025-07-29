Islamabad, Pakistan weather: Widespread monsoon rains predicted

ISLAMABAD – Widespread monsoon rains with scattered heavy falls are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan with a trough extending northeastwards. Strong monsoon currents penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A fresh westerly wave prevails over the upper parts of the country.

Under these conditions, widespread monsoon rains with scattered heavy falls are predicted in the twin cities, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, northeast Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday night and the next two days.

Widespread rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Tank, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir. Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot and Peshawar.

Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galiyat. Wet conditions/windstorms and lightning may damage dilapidated buildings, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday and Thursday and between 33°C and 35°C on Friday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Wednesday and Thursday and between 32°C and 34°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, isolated rains occurred in northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm):

Kashmir: Garhidupatta 32, Kotli 20, Rawalakot 07, Muzaffarabad (City 04, Airport 02)

Punjab: Murree 14, Sialkot (Airport 07, City 06), Jhelum 05, Narowal 02, Mangla, Gujrat 01

Dadu remained the hottest place in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 46°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Dalbandin and Nokkundi was recorded at 45°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 74 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 73 per cent.