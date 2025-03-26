Islamabad, Pakistan weather update; widespread rains predicted

ISLAMABAD – Widespread rains and gusty winds are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday night and Thursday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan which will likely persist till Thursday.

Under these conditions, widespread rains and gusty winds are predicted in the twin cities, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and northeastern Balochistan on Wednesday night. Isolated heavy rains and hailstorms are also likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

On Thursday, more intermittent widespread rains and gusty winds are predicted in the twin cities, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Isolated heavy rains and hailstorms are also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Gusty winds, hailstorms and lightning may damage standing crops and loose structures like electric poles and solar panels. Heavy rains may disrupt traffic by causing landslides/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, and Haveli. Heavy rain may also generate flash floods in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, and Mansehra.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 27°C and 29°C on Thursday and Friday, and 29°C and 31°C on Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 28°C and 30°C on Thursday and Friday, and 30°C and 32°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, widespread rains and gusty winds occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the last 24 hours. Heavy rains also occurred at isolated place in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country, while hot in the plain areas.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 68, Chitral 46, Dir (Upper 44, Lower 21), Mir Khani 42, Drosh 29, Malam Jabba 12, Bacha Khan Airport, Pattan 06, Peshawar (Airport 05, City 02), Saidu Sharif 03, Takht Bai 02, Balakot 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 16, Gupis 04, Chillas 01

Kashmir: Rawalakot 01

Punjab: Kot Addo 01

Shaheed Benazirabad remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C. The maximum temperature in Mohenjo-Daro and Mithi was recorded at 39°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 28 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 22 per cent.