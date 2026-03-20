Gold prices see another big drop in Pakistan: Check new rates

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed another dip for second consecutive day on Friday in line with bearish trend in international market.

According to Sarafa association, the price of per tola gold dropped by Rs8,100 to close at Rs491,362 while the price of 10-gram fell by Rs6,945 to reach Rs421,263.

Gold experienced a significant decline in the international market, with the price per ounce dropping by $81 to reach $4,686.

Similarly, silver also saw a downward trend, with its price per tola falling by Rs50 to close at Rs7,684.