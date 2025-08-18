Pakistan, Sweden look to boost Trade, People-to-People Ties

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met with Sweden’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Alexandra Berg von Linde, in Islamabad on Monday to discuss strengthening bilateral trade, investment, and collaboration in key sectors.

Ambassador extended condolences over the recent heavy rains and cloudburst incidents in Pakistan, which caused loss of life and property. Minister Jam Kamal Khan thanked her, describing the events as natural disasters, and emphasized the need for joint efforts to tackle climate change challenges.

During the meeting, both sides explored ways to enhance economic ties, with a focus on trade and investment opportunities. Minister highlighted Pakistan’s potential in textiles, ready-made garments, IT and technical education, mining, surgical instruments, and sports equipment, inviting Swedish companies to invest in these areas.

Ambassador Berg von Linde praised Pakistan’s textile exports and noted strong interest from Swedish small and medium-sized enterprises in the garment sector. A Swedish business delegation is expected to visit Karachi soon to meet local manufacturers and explore export opportunities.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan shared that, under the Prime Minister’s guidance, Pakistan is gradually reducing import tariffs for the first time in history, targeting 15–20 percent over the next five years. The policy aims to boost exports while allowing imports of quality products not available locally, enabling value addition for re-export.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s progress in compliance reforms, including the establishment of the National Compliance Centre (NCC), which helps local businesses meet national and international standards. The Minister proposed organizing NCC-led seminars for foreign companies and diplomatic missions to familiarize them with compliance procedures in Pakistan.

Both sides identified renewable energy, mining, green technologies, vocational training, and skill development as key areas for future collaboration. The Minister noted Pakistan’s large pool of skilled youth, particularly in healthcare, who could help meet labor shortages in Europe.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan underscored that more than 40 Swedish companies, including H&M and IKEA, already source from Pakistan, reflecting strong economic ties. He encouraged greater Swedish investment in renewable energy, sustainable manufacturing, IT, and infrastructure, and invited Sweden’s participation in upcoming trade events like FoodAg 2025.

He further expressed gratitude for Sweden’s support of Pakistan’s GSP+ status in the European Union and requested continued advocacy during the next review. Closer cooperation between Pakistan’s central bank and Swedish financial regulators was also suggested to address banking compliance challenges faced by exporters.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to deepening political, economic, and people-to-people relations with Sweden, Minister Jam Kamal Khan emphasized the countries’ significant untapped potential for cooperation.