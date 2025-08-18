Is Ducky Bhai the country manager of illegal gambling apps in Pakistan?

LAHORE – YouTuber Saadur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai remained in news for all the wrong reasons, and now social media star known for her cringe content landed behind bars for allegedly running a nationwide illegal gambling operation.

Cyber Crime officials detained Ducky as he attempted to escape from Pakistan around midnight. After his arrest, new revealations claim that he was ‘country manager’ for multiple gambling apps, including 1xBet, and amassed millions from it.

Investigators claim he promoted around dozen gambling platforms through his YouTube channel, influencing thousands of fans to place bets.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) summoned him multiple times, but after repeated avoidance, his name was added to Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), and the social media star ended up behind bars.

Case against Ducky involves charges under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, including Electronic Forgery, Fraud, Spamming, and Spoofing, as well as sections of the Pakistan Penal Code relating to cheating and prize manipulation.

Online Gambling in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gambling using social media and dedicated apps is illegal under both religious and legal frameworks, considering it exploitative and harmful nature to individuals and society.

Public Gambling Act, 1867 and subsequent legislation, including the Prohibition (Enforcement of Hudood) Order, 1979, criminalize gambling activities, including those conducted over the internet. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) actively blocks access to international gambling websites, and participating in online betting is considered a criminal offense.

Penalties for engaging in online gambling can include fines, imprisonment, or both, with repeat offenders potentially facing up to three years in prison.