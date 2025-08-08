Islamabad, Pakistan weather: More monsoon rains likely

ISLAMABAD – More monsoon rains are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Friday night and Saturday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, more monsoon rains are likely in the twin cities, northeastern Punjab, Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir on Friday night and Saturday.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 28°C and 30°C on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 29°C and 31°C on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred in the twin cities, northeastern Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Sialkot City 78, Islamabad (Golra 41, Bokra 13, Saidpur 03, City 01), Rawalpindi (Katcheri 26, Gawalmandi 16, Pirwidahi 08, Chaklala 01), Attock 25, Chakwal & Gujranwala 23, Mangla 12, Jhelum 10, Gujrat 08, Narowal 05, Mandi Bahauddin 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 35, Malam Jabba 07, Kalam & Cherat 03, Dir 02, Kakul 01

Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 23, Rawalakot 03

Dalbandin, Dadu and Sibbi remained the hottest places in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 44°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Nokundi and Bhakkar was recorded at 43°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 29°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 81 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 75 per cent.