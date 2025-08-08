Changan Alsvin now Rs2.75Lac cheaper in Pakistan This August; Check New Rates

LAHORE – Good news for those looking to buy Changan Alsvin as price of the sedan becomes more cheaper. Car, known for value for money and affordable price, is now Rs2.75Lac cheaper under new offer.

The company announced discount while celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day, unveiling an unbeatable offer on its popular Alsvin sedan, slashing prices by up to Rs275,000. This jaw-dropping discount makes Changan Alsvin available starting at just Rs4,039,000.

Changan Alsvin Price in Pakistan

Variant Orig. Price Discount Discounted Price Changan Alsvin 1.3L MT Comfort 4,189,000 PKR 275,000 4,039,000

Available across all three trims, Alsvin combines stylish looks with advanced safety and modern features. Whether you prefer a manual or automatic transmission, this compact sedan promises excellent fuel efficiency and a comfortable ride.

If you are interested in this offer, make sure to move as limited-time offer is only valid until August 31, 2025, and available nationwide through Changan’s official dealer network.

Changan Alsvin Installment Plans 2025

Variants Down Payment Monthly Installment Residual Value Installment Alsvin 1.3L MT Comfort 1,229,700 98,764 66,717 Alsvin 1.5L DCT Comfort 1,673,640 102,415 69,184 Alsvin 1.5L DCT Lumiere 1,823,620 102,415 69,184 Alsvin Black Edition 1,910,610 102,863 69,487

With inflation and rising car financing costs squeezing budgets, Changan’s bold price cut is a golden opportunity for those ready to hit the road in style without breaking the bank. Don’t miss your chance to grab this Independence Day special before it’s gone!