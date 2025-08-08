Pakistan Navy wraps up crucial port security drill at Karachi Harbour

KARACHI – Pakistan and Turkish naval forces completed landmark bilateral amphibious drill in continuous focus on tactical innovation and multi-agency collaboration as it underscores commitment to securing country’s maritime frontiers against evolving threats.

Pakistan Navy successfully concluded intensive two-day Port Security and Harbour Defence Exercise at Karachi Harbour, significantly enhancing operational readiness and inter-agency coordination.

The exercise brought together key maritime and security stakeholders, including Pakistan Navy Coastal Command, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), and multiple law enforcement agencies. Participants rigorously rehearsed rapid detection, deterrence, and neutralisation of threats against critical maritime infrastructure under high-pressure conditions.

These drills strengthened command and control capabilities crucial for safeguarding Pakistan’s strategic ports and naval assets.

Islamabad and Ankara completed their inaugural bilateral amphibious exercise earlier this week, featuring live-fire drills, amphibious landings, urban warfare manoeuvres, and convoy escort operations. This landmark exercise marks a significant boost to defence cooperation and naval interoperability between the two nations.