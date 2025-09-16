Good News for Punjab School Teachers as STI Contracts Extended

LAHORE – Punjab government decided to rehire School Teacher Interns (STIs) across government schools in the region.

School Education Department sent detailed recruitment summary to the Chief Minister of Punjab for final approval, paving the way for the interns’ return to classrooms.

Around 12,500 STIs, who were previously working under contracts, are awaiting extensions. Their contracts had ended at the beginning of the summer vacations, and despite the conclusion of the holidays, no further extension had been granted until now.

The interns contributed around 2.5 months of service, after which they were formally released upon receiving their salaries and certificates.

According to sources, the ban on teacher transfers has also been lifted, which will allow the smooth reassignment of these interns to schools that need them most. The Chief Minister’s approval is crucial for this process, and once granted, the rehiring will be implemented across the province.

Education experts and school officials stressed that this rehiring is key to address ongoing shortage of teachers in government schools. They note that without return of these STIs, the continuity of teaching and learning could be significantly affected, especially in areas where schools are struggling to fill staffing gaps.

The rehiring of STIs is expected to boost overall educational environment, ensuring that students continue to receive consistent instruction and support. This move has been widely welcomed by educators and parents alike, who see it as a proactive step by the government to safeguard the quality of education in Punjab’s public schools.