Islamabad, Pakistan Weather: Intermittent rain, hailstorms likely

Intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Monday night and the next two days.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong western disturbance prevails over the western parts of Balochistan. It will likely persist in the upper parts until April 9.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, widespread rain with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms is likely in the Twin Cities, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, North Balochistan, and Upper Sindh on Monday evening and night, as well as during the next two days, with occasional breaks.

Impacts:

Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Flash floods are expected in Kashmir, northeast Balochistan and in local streams and nullahs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Urban flooding is also expected in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Sialkot. Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels.

Hailstorm/windstorm may damage standing crops in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. Farmers are advised to manage their crops according to the prevailing weather conditions.

Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period. Daytime temperatures are likely to decrease during the forecast period.

Temperatures:

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 25°C and 27°C on Tuesday and between 24°C and 26°C on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 24°C and 26°C on Tuesday and between 23°C and 25°C on Wednesday.

Past Weather:

Dry weather prevailed in the Twin Cities and most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Northern Balochistan, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas.

Rainfall (mm):

Balochistan: Kalat 21, Noshki 14, Quetta (Samungli) 03

Punjab: Murree 20

Kashmir: Rawalakot 07, Garhi Dupatta 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 02

Mithi remained the hottest place in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 35°C. The maximum temperature in Thatta, Badin and Tando Jam was recorded at 34°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 27°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 71%.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 60%.