‘Islamabad Accord’ – Iran, US receive peace plan to end escalating hostilities

ISLAMABAD – Iran and the United States have reportedly received a peace proposal crafted by Pakistan aimed at de-escalating the ongoing conflict and reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The initiative, tentatively named the “Islamabad Accord,” outlines a two-phase approach. The first stage calls for a temporary 45-day ceasefire, during which negotiations would take place to secure a long-term settlement.

“All elements must be agreed upon today,” a source cited by international media said, adding that the initial understanding would be formalized as a memorandum of understanding, processed electronically through Pakistan, serving as the sole communication channel in the discussions.

Earlier, Axios reported that the United States, Iran, and a coalition of regional mediators are in discussions over a possible 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way for a lasting resolution to the conflict.

The source told Reuters Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, has been in contact “all night long” with US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Under the proposal, a ceasefire would take effect immediately, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with 15–20 days to finalise a broader settlement.

Earlier, in a social media post, US President Donald Trump wrote: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Later, he while talking to Fox News said the US and Iran could reach a deal on Monday. However, he warned that he was considering “blowing everything up and taking over the oil” if a deal is not made.

Later, the US president posted again – “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” giving an ultimatum to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In response, Iran on Monday warned of “much more devastating and widespread” retaliation if attacks on civilian targets are repeated by the US and Israel.

“If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread,” a spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement posted by state broadcaster IRIB on Telegram.

The warning came after US President Donald Trump issued expletive-laden threat, saying power plants and bridges will be destroyed if Iran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei also responded to Trump’s latest abusive threats, saying, “Our armed forces have made it clear that in case Iran’s infrastructure is attacked, we would react in kind.”

He added, “Our armed forces would target any similar infrastructure that is owned or in any way or manner related to the United States or contributes to their act of aggression against Iran.”