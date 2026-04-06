Pakistan Weather: More widespread rain predicted until April 9

More widespread rains with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are predicted in Pakistan until April 9, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a western disturbance prevails over the western parts of Balochistan. It will likely persist in the upper parts until April 9.

PMD Forecast:

Under the influence of this weather system, intermittent widespread rains with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are predicted in Pakistan during the period mentioned below.

Balochistan: Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Chaghi, Dalbandin, Kharan, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noushki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Mastung, Sibbi, Kohlu, Naseerabad and Loralai until April 7. Rains are likely in Panjgur, Turbat, Kech, Awaran, Makran Coast (Gawadar, Pasni, Ormara) and Lasbella on April 6.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Widespread rains with snowfall over the mountains are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan until April 9, with occasional breaks. Heavy falls and hailstorms are also likely at scattered places.

Punjab/Islamabad: Widespread rains with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Jhang, Noorpurthal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Pakpattan, Okara, Kasur, and Sahiwal f until April 9, with occasional breaks.

Rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan and Khanewal on April 6 and April 7, with occasional breaks. Heavy falls and hailstorms are also likely in Islamabad, Pothohar region and upper districts on April 7 and April 8.

Sindh: Scattered rains with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Sukkur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Larkana and Kambar Shahdadkot on April 6.

Light to moderate rains with isolated hailstorms are expected in Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mityari, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and Karachi.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir: Moderate rains with isolated heavy falls and snowfall over the mountains are expected in GB (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche, Shigar), while widespread rains with few heavy falls and hailstorms are likely in Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur) until April 9, with occasional breaks.

Impacts:

Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Flash floods are expected in Kashmir, northeast Balochistan (Khuzdar, Kalat, Mastung, Kohlu, Zhob, Barkhan, Loralai and Sherani), and the Kohe Sulaiman mountains, while in local streams and nullahs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Kurram, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Kohistan, Chitral, Buner and Abbottabad).

Urban flooding is also expected in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Sialkot. Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels.

Hailstorm/windstorm may damage standing crops in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. Farmers are advised to manage their crops according to the prevailing weather conditions.

Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period. Daytime temperatures are likely to decrease during the forecast period.