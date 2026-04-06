Preliminary report released on death of Dr. Ahmed Latif at Children’s Hospital

LAHORE – A preliminary autopsy report for Dr. Ahmed Latif, a blood bank physician at Lahore’s Children’s Hospital, was released on Monday.

Dr Ahmed Latif, working at the Haematology Department of the hospital, was found dead in his vehicle parked in the health facility on Sunday.

The body was taken into custody for autopsy, which has since been completed, and handed over to the family.

According to the preliminary autopsy, there were no visible signs of physical trauma on the body.

Police stated that the exact cause of death will be determined once the final report is released.

Officials noted that the body appeared to have been there for three to four days.

Investigations are ongoing to examine all aspects of the case and establish the circumstances surrounding the doctor’s death.

A day earlier, on getting a report of a person lying in a car parked in the hospital parking lot, the police reached the spot and recovered the dead body.

According to the police, the person died at least four days ago. Later, the person was identified as Dr Ahmed Latif, a resident of the Canal Park Society, who was performing duties in the Haematology Department. The dead body was shifted to the Mayo Hospital morgue.

Meanwhile, Children’s Hospital Medical Director Prof Dr Tipu Sultan has constituted a four-member committee headed by Professor of Paediatric Haematology Prof Saima Farhan to investigate the unfortunate incident of the demise of Dr Ahmed Lateef.

The other members of the committee are Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Ali Abu Zar, AMS Dr Hafiz Muhammad Atif Nazir and Assistant Professor of Paediatric Haematology Department Dr Ayesha Khanum.

The committee will investigate the matter and submit its report within 24 hours.