Islamabad International Airport ranked No 1 in Pakistan in latest audit

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority has ranked Islamabad International Airport as the No 1 airport in the country, based on its facilities, performance, and overall standards.

According to a report released by the airport authority, Islamabad Airport outshone Karachi and Lahore airports in several key areas, including terminal cleanliness, security, and available amenities.

The ranking was determined after a comprehensive audit, which assessed various aspects such as passenger facilities, service availability, terminal upkeep, and adherence to international safety standards. The report noted that Islamabad’s airport scored the highest across all major airports in Pakistan.

In addition, the audit highlighted that among regional airports, Multan International Airport emerged as the best, surpassing others like Peshawar, Faisalabad, and Quetta, in terms of facilities and service quality.

The goal of this audit is to ensure that Pakistan’s airports are providing the best possible services to passengers and maintaining global standards for air travel. Authorities believe this ranking will foster healthy competition among airports and encourage improvements in services for travelers.

Officials are hopeful that this move will raise the bar for air travel services across Pakistan, ultimately benefiting passengers nationwide.