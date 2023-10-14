LAHORE – A thrilling contest of World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and India is scheduled for today (October 14) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.
Following are the details mobile phone users who wanted to watch the PAKvIndia match live:
Pakistan vs India live streaming on mobile phone
Pakistan vs India live streaming will be available for cricket fans in Pakistan at Tapmad and Tamasha while Indian fans can watch the match free by downloading Disney Plus Hotstar app from Play Store or App Store.
|Tapmad Web
|Click here to watch
|Tapmad Android
|Click here to watch
|Tapmad iOS
|Click here to watch
|Tamasha Web
|Click here to watch
|Tamasha Android
|Click here to watch
|Tamasha iOS
|Click here to watch
